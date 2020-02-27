Cypress Semiconductor

Threats and Risks

KrØØk vulnerability affecting Broadcom and Cypress WLAN chips could enable attackers to decrypt wireless network packets

New security vulnerability could affect nearly one billion devices worldwide

clock 27 February 2020 • 2 min read

Hardware

Infineon agrees $10bn deal to buy Cypress Semiconductor

Acquisition will make Infineon eighth largest semiconductor company in the world

clock 03 June 2019 • 3 min read
