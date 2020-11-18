Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency

Government

Trump fires CISA head Chris Krebs for rejecting claims about voter fraud

The move was widely expected, following a CISA announcement last week denouncing Trump's claims about electoral fraud

18 November 2020

Security

US Department of Homeland Security directive requires federal agencies to fix critical flaws within 15 days

The countdown starts as soon as a critical flaw is detected after weekly 'cyber hygiene' scan

02 May 2019
