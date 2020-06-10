Cybereason
Redesigned for stealth and adaptability, data-stealing Valak malware targets Microsoft Exchange Server in enterprises
Valak has been rapidly reconfigured for data exfiltration and has been spotted targeting US and German enterprises
Warning over EventBot banking Trojan draining financial details from Android phones
The malware can intercept the two-factor authentication security codes sent to the device
Hackers linked to China breach 10 mobile operators to steal call records
The espionage campaign has been conducted for the past seven years, claim security specialists
Security firm threatened with legal action for report highlighting adware
Cybereason and its lead researcher Amit Serper targeted with legal threats by group behind OSX.Pirrit adware
Password-stealing malware targeting Microsoft Outlook Web App email
Lock up your email servers - or use Office 365 instead