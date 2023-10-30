The ransomware group reportedly breached the company via a zero-day exploit
Attacks spark concern as threat actors exploit multifactor authentication bypass techniques
Civilian hackers raise the risk of civilian targets in armed conflicts
Claims to possess around 6,000 files from the Japanese giant
The country is targeting states that have supported Ukraine - especially the USA and Poland.
International law should apply in cyberspace, says Suella Braverman
Attacks against infrastructure firms have spiked since Russia invaded Ukraine in March
Two in five UK businesses and one in three charities detected at least one cyberattack on their operations in the last 12 months, according to the UK government's new Cyber Security Breaches Survey 2022.
Cyber attacks on Iran were launched with President Trump's approval