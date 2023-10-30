cyberattacks

LockBit claims theft of sensitive data from Boeing

Hacking

LockBit claims theft of sensitive data from Boeing

The ransomware group reportedly breached the company via a zero-day exploit

clock 30 October 2023 • 3 min read
Critical Citrix NetScaler bug exploited in the wild since August

Threats and Risks

Critical Citrix NetScaler bug exploited in the wild since August

Attacks spark concern as threat actors exploit multifactor authentication bypass techniques

clock 19 October 2023 • 3 min read
Red Cross publishes hacktivist rules of engagement

Hacking

Red Cross publishes hacktivist rules of engagement

Civilian hackers raise the risk of civilian targets in armed conflicts

clock 06 October 2023 • 3 min read
Ransomware group offering Sony data for sale

Hacking

Ransomware group offering Sony data for sale

Claims to possess around 6,000 files from the Japanese giant

clock 26 September 2023 • 2 min read
Microsoft warns of rising Russian cyberattacks

Hacking

Microsoft warns of rising Russian cyberattacks

The country is targeting states that have supported Ukraine - especially the USA and Poland.

clock 27 June 2022 • 2 min read
UK can lawfully launch cyberattacks against hostile states, says Attorney General

Threats and Risks

UK can lawfully launch cyberattacks against hostile states, says Attorney General

International law should apply in cyberspace, says Suella Braverman

clock 20 May 2022 • 3 min read
Attacks on UK's critical national infrastructure have surged since Ukraine war

Threats and Risks

Attacks on UK's critical national infrastructure have surged since Ukraine war

Attacks against infrastructure firms have spiked since Russia invaded Ukraine in March

clock 12 May 2022 • 2 min read
Average UK cyberattack cost £4,200 last year

Threats and Risks

Average UK cyberattack cost £4,200 last year

Two in five UK businesses and one in three charities detected at least one cyberattack on their operations in the last 12 months, according to the UK government's new Cyber Security Breaches Survey 2022.

clock 31 March 2022 • 2 min read

Security

US targets Iran's military computer systems in retaliation for drone downing

Cyber attacks on Iran were launched with President Trump's approval

clock 24 June 2019 • 3 min read
Most read
01

Palantir secures £330m NHS contract

22 November 2023 • 3 min read
02

ICO issues warning to websites over cookie consent policies

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
03

Autumn Statement: Tax breaks and tech investment

22 November 2023 • 5 min read
04

Russian state hackers unleash USB worm with global reach

23 November 2023 • 1 min read
05

Capita clinches £239m civil service pensions contract

22 November 2023 • 2 min read