cyber fraud
'Silent stealing': cyber fraudsters expand mass, low-return operations in the pandemic
Criminals are targeting hundreds of thousands of individuals for as little as £10, reasoning that such thefts are less likely to be reported
Phishing emails have spiked this year, outgrowing malware
Why try to trick a system when you can just fool the user?
'Online fraud has been overlooked by the government', says National Audit Office
Fraud is the most commonly reported crime in England and Wales, but the response to it is inadequate
'Cyber crime has become a national security threat' says Fraud Advisory Panel
Expert body critical of government and law enforcement response to crimes of deception
Gang charged over JP Morgan cyber-fraud linked to a wave of online scams and hacks
Gang based in Israel and Russia charged with JP Morgan hack that compromised details 83 million customers