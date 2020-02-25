cyber espionage
Cyber espionage campaign helped China acquire intellectual property behind C919 airplane
CrowdStrike claims Chinese authorities largely stole the technology behind China's first passenger airliner, the Comac C919
Ex-MI6 head: Technology is now as important to the world as politics
Sir John Sawers warned that China is rising as a new global superpower, and the West is not in a position to address it
China's APT41: State-sponsored espionage by day, hacking for personal gain by night
Members of China's APT41 threat group traced back to 2012, attacking video games companies out of hours
Operation Sharpshooter cyber espionage campaign linked with North Korea - McAfee
North Korea-linked campaign more extensive in complexity and scope than previously thought
China blamed for hack on EU diplomatic communications
China denies being behind cyber espionage which saw messages intercepted for three years
Russian 'Fancy Bear' hackers accused of exploiting Windows flaw exposed by Google
Microsoft warns users to update ASAP
Schneier is right about the DDoS threat: 'We see the worst-case scenario every year', says Level 3
Tier-one provider uses threat intelligence and advanced routing and filtering to see off attacks
Dukes hacking group 'based in Moscow', claims F-Secure
Even Russia's Kaspersky concurs with F-Secure's conclusion
US to take backdoor approach to introducing backdoors to counter encryption
Administration concedes that legislation to enforce the weakening of security in US products is unlikely to be passed - and adopts a charm offensive instead
Russian government behind seven-year cyber-espionage campaign by 'Dukes' hacking group, claims F-Secure
F-Secure accuses the Kremlin of being behind well-resourced group that targeted governments worldwide
The rise of state-sponsored cyber attacks: what companies need to know
Chris Gould, cyber leader at EY in the UK & Ireland, on why state-sponsored attacks are becoming more common, the form they take and what firms can do to protect themselves
China tells US to stop 'groundless accusations' that it's hacking American targets
'We hope that the US stops its groundless attacks against China, start dialogue based on a foundation of mutual respect,' says foreign ministry spokesperson
White House plans sanctions against China and Russia for cyber attacks
US to sanction Russian and Chinese companies suspected of benefiting from cyber espionage against US targets
United Nations demands states respect its privacy after AT&T NSA spying revealed
Newly released Snowden docs reveal how "highly collaborative" AT&T helped US spy on UN for 10 years
Russian hackers breach Pentagon email system
US Department of Defense email shut down and officials point the finger at Russia
Hacking Team hackers investigated by Italian police over claims they exposed corporate secrets
Hacking Team also considered building Wi-Fi network busting drone with Boeing
US intelligence chief points finger at China as 'leading suspect' in OPM hack
"You have to kind-of salute the Chinese for what they did," says intelligence director James Clapper
'We're all in the blast radius of a cyber arms race,' warns Bruce Schneier
Security expert warns of increasing cyber warfare, especially as it's difficult to tell if you're being attacked by a government or 'two guys in a basement'
Snowden slams UK government attempts to secretly pass legislation allowing GCHQ to 'hack anybody's computer'
'They want to be able to target anybody,' says Snowden during live Q&A with Amnesty International UK
'Mafias and governments are attacking our networks,' says investment firm
'The bad guys only have to succeed once, security has to succeed 100 per cent of the time,' Miguel Segimon, information security manager tells Computing
Chinese government-backed hackers carried out 10-year cyber espionage campaign, claims FireEye
FireEye claims other Asian governments were the target of shift-working, collaborative state-backed hackers employed by China
Forbes 'watering hole' attack the work of Chinese state cyber espionage, claim researchers
US defence contractors and banks targeted following Forbes attack