cyber-crime
Russia's new cyber laws will fuel online crime, claims report
Russia's Sovereign Internet law looks to re-model the country's self-contained internet system on China's
Ten indicted in the US over alleged $100m GozNym malware cyber crime spree
The alleged criminals include five Russians who remain at large
Hackers can fake radio signals to hijack aircraft landing systems, warn researchers
Attackers could potentially change the course of a flight using $600 worth of commercially available equipment
Cryptocurrency marketplaces hit by serious cyber attacks
Hackers are using bots and location spoofing tools to target crypto exchanges
BT to share malware data with rival ISPs to curb cyber crime
BT developed collaborative malware intelligence system following intervention from NCSC
Popular Wordpress Plugin compromised with malicious code
Wordpress removes popular plug-in over security fears
$56 million stolen from leading Bitcoin mining pool
One of the most popular Bitcoin mining tools has been compromised by cyber crooks
Does GDPR enable identity theft?
Under GDPR you'll be able to ask organisations to hand over all the data they hold on you. But what happens when a cyber criminal is able to pass himself off as you, and force firms to tell him everything?
Government announces £250,000 fund to help UK cyber security startups blossom
£250,000 made available as part of Early Stage Accelerator Programme
Lenovo blunder means '12345678' used as password for default file sharing app
Easy to exploit password flaw could leave data unencrypted
Cyber attacks against industrial control systems on the rise, warns US official
'I am very dismayed at the accessibility of some of these networks,' says Department of Homeland Security's Marty Edwards
Key members of DDoS bitcoin extortion gang arrested following Europol operation
Group demanded ransoms payable in bitcoin from victims in the gambling, financial services and entertainment industries
UK's critical infrastructure could be taken out by hackers, warns expert
'Sticking plaster' cyber defence means 'issues of national and worldwide safety are at risk here,' Dr Kevin Curran tells Computing
Hackers cause Ukrainian power cut - a reminder cyber attacks will become more dangerous in 2016
Ukrainian power outage 'sparked' by email-borne malware makes Ashley Madison hack seem trivial
European Space Agency login credentials released in Anonymous hack
Data breach 'for the lulz' takes place just hours before ESA is set to take part in a mission to the International Space Station
TeslaCrypt criminals launch 'very strong' spam campaign to spread crypto-malware
Trojan's authors change tactics in apparent attempt to infect businesses with crypto-malware
New cross-EU cyber-security legislation a 'wake-up call' for companies that handle data
'Surprisingly large organisations still have little idea who is able to access vital assets,' warns 8MAN
SMBs vulnerable to cyber-crime due to lack of resources, warns report
Webroot report suggests that only 37 per cent of SMBs feel 'completely ready' to combat cyber-threats
Details of 650,000 JD Wetherspoon customers potentially stolen by hackers
Incident will 'reduce level of trust' in the pub chain, warns cyber security expert
Questions raised over Hilton Worldwide point-of-sale hack
Hilton customers email Computing with their experiences
How can you predict the impact of the inevitable data breach on your organisation?
It's arguably a case of not if, but when your organisation will be targeted by hackers. How can you prepare for the damage an attack might do?
Cyber security skills gap: 'Pay more and the problem will go away,' says Reuters IT security chief
Get a bigger chequebook to show you're taking it seriously, suggests Boura
'We can't win the war against hackers' says Thomas Cook cyber security chief
Dean Atkinson tells Computing's Enterprise Security Summit that focus should be on damage limitation
Computing's Security & Risk Management Summit Live!
Get all of the latest from Hilton Tower Bridge as delegates hear from the likes of Reuters, FCA and Thomas Cook