Cyber Caliphate

Protests or profiteering? Whether it's Anonymous, the Cyber Caliphate or Cyber Berkut, the hack remains the same

Security

Protests or profiteering? Whether it's Anonymous, the Cyber Caliphate or Cyber Berkut, the hack remains the same

Stephen Coty examines some of the means and motives of the burgeoning number of "hacktivists"

clock 25 June 2015 •