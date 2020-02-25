cyber attacks
US on high alert for cyber-attack retaliation from Iran
Iran has pledged to take revenge for the assassination of Qassem Soleimani last week
Norsk Hydro receives first cyber insurance payout of $3.6 million for breach-related losses
The amount represents just six per cent of the total costs resulting from the cyber attack
UK targeted in 656 cyber attacks in the past 12 months, NCSC reveals
NCSC head Ciaran Martin points the finger of blame for the wave of cyber attacks targeting the UK at Russia, China, North Korea and Iran
Ransomware attacks force US and Australian hospitals to shut down their systems
The affected hospitals are turning away new patients and cancelling elective surgeries
North Korea made $2bn from cyber crime and spent it on weapons, claims UN
North Korea used to raise funds via counterfeit money, and by producing and distributing amphetamines
Thousands of Windows users targeted by nation state attacks, says Microsoft
The majority of the attacks originate from Iran, North Korea and Russia, and took place in the past year
US plan to use "retro" technology to bolster power grid defences
Securing Energy Infrastructure Act plan will use low-tech used to improve the US power grid's cyber defences
UN report blames North Korean attackers for theft of $571 million from cryptocurrency exchanges
Cyber-attacks by North Korea-linked groups have grown in scale and sophistication over the past three years
European Commission emphasises importance of working together to support cyber defence
Differences in cyber preparedness between EU members could put cross-region systems at risk
Airports are ill-equipped to handle cyber attacks, says report
Airports could face millions in damages
Russia accused of Winter Olympics cyber attacks - and framing North Korea
US intelligence suggests that Russia, not North Korea, was behind the Winter Olympics cyber attacks
Patch Tuesday: Bumper month for Microsoft as patches for 55 vulnerabilities are rolled out
Microsoft issues patches for more than 50 security flaws
South Korea investigating claims that North Korea was behind $533m Coincheck hack
South Korea points finger of blame for Coincheck hack on North Korea