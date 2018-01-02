cyber arms race

Hacking

Johnson warns Russia that the UK is prepared to tackle cyber threats head-on

First visit in five years has done little for state relationships

clock 02 January 2018 • 1 min read

Security

Saudi Arabia hit by wave of cyber attacks, Iran blamed

Civil aviation authority hit by data-destroying malware

clock 02 December 2016 • 2 min read

Security

"A lot of attacks from Western countries go through China," says Bruce Schneier

"We're in the early years of a cyber arms race," adds Schneier

clock 20 August 2015 • 3 min read
Most read
01

Russian state hackers unleash USB worm with global reach

23 November 2023 • 1 min read
02

ICO issues warning to websites over cookie consent policies

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
03

Palantir secures £330m NHS contract

22 November 2023 • 3 min read
04

Autumn Statement: Tax breaks and tech investment

22 November 2023 • 5 min read
05

Broadcom finally completes $69bn acquisition of VMware

23 November 2023 • 2 min read