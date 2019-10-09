cwjobs

Want to increase diversity? It starts with the job ad

Language like 'coding ninja' can turn women off of applying for tech roles

clock 09 October 2019 • 5 min read

Women are put off STEM careers and it's hurting the UK, says CWJobs

Time to stop just talking the talk, says commercial director Dominic Harvey. More diverse companies do better

clock 18 September 2019 • 3 min read
