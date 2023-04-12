CVE-2023-28252

Patch Tuesday: Microsoft fixes actively exploited zero-day and seven 'critical' flaws

Threats and Risks

Patch Tuesday: Microsoft fixes actively exploited zero-day and seven 'critical' flaws

Researchers have observed Nokoyawa ransomware being deployed using the zero-day

clock 12 April 2023 • 3 min read
Most read
01

Samsung data breach affects UK customers

17 November 2023 • 1 min read
02

Ransomware gang files SEC complaint over undisclosed breach

17 November 2023 • 2 min read
03

Alibaba cancels cloud split

16 November 2023 • 1 min read
04

Royal Mail budgets £10 million to improve system resilience

17 November 2023 • 2 min read
05

IT outsourcing costing Eurozone banks 'millions'

16 November 2023 • 2 min read