CVE-2022-42889

Apache Commons Text vulnerability not as serious as Log4Shell, researchers say

Threats and Risks

Apache Commons Text vulnerability not as serious as Log4Shell, researchers say

The newly disclosed RCE bug stems from the insecure implementation of Commons Text's variable interpolation feature, but it is hard to exploit

clock 20 October 2022 • 4 min read
Most read
01

Samsung data breach affects UK customers

17 November 2023 • 1 min read
02

Ransomware gang files SEC complaint over undisclosed breach

17 November 2023 • 2 min read
03

Alibaba cancels cloud split

16 November 2023 • 1 min read
04

Royal Mail budgets £10 million to improve system resilience

17 November 2023 • 2 min read
05

Microsoft launches AI chips to support OpenAI and Copilot

16 November 2023 • 2 min read