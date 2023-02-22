CVE-2022-39952

Upgrade vulnerable Fortinet FortiNAC versions immediately, admins urged

Threats and Risks

A proof-of-concept exploit for a critical vulnerability affecting some versions of Fortinet's zero-trust solution was published by researchers yesterday

clock 22 February 2023 • 1 min read
