CVE-2022-3236

Sophos fixes critical firewall bug exploited in attacks

Threats and Risks

Sophos fixes critical firewall bug exploited in attacks

Companies in Asia attacked as Sophos recommends users of older versions of its firewall to update their software

clock 28 September 2022 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Denmark latest to conclude Google Analytics is unlawful

22 September 2022 • 3 min read
02

Microsoft SQL Server targeted by ransomware

26 September 2022 • 2 min read
03

Microsoft releases major Windows 11 update

26 September 2022 • 2 min read
04

UK teen suspected of Uber and Rockstar hacks arrested

26 September 2022 • 3 min read
05

France's Schneider Electric to buy UK software company Aveva for £9.4bn

22 September 2022 • 3 min read