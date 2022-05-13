CVE-2022-29972

Windows admins report AD authentication failures after installing Patch Tuesday update

Microsoft says the problem only affects domain controller servers that have received Patch Tuesday updates

clock 13 May 2022 • 3 min read
Microsoft fixes three zero-days, eight critical flaws in May Patch Tuesday update

Microsoft fixes three zero-days, eight critical flaws in May Patch Tuesday update

One zero-day is being actively exploited

clock 11 May 2022 • 3 min read
