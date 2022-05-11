CVE-2022-26937

Microsoft fixes three zero-days, eight critical flaws in May Patch Tuesday update

Threats and Risks

Microsoft fixes three zero-days, eight critical flaws in May Patch Tuesday update

One zero-day is being actively exploited

clock 11 May 2022 • 3 min read
Most read
01

Palantir secures £330m NHS contract

22 November 2023 • 3 min read
02

ICO issues warning to websites over cookie consent policies

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
03

Autumn Statement: Tax breaks and tech investment

22 November 2023 • 5 min read
04

Russian state hackers unleash USB worm with global reach

23 November 2023 • 1 min read
05

It's time to surface the open source submarine

22 November 2023 • 5 min read