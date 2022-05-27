CVE-2022-26833

Critical vulnerabilities found in OAS industrial automation software

Threats and Risks

OAS Platform used in many industrial IoT and SCADA systems has bugs that could be exploited for unauthorised access and remote code execution

clock 27 May 2022 • 2 min read
