CVE-2021-4122

High-risk Dirty Pipe Linux bug allows an unprivileged user to overwrite data

Threats and Risks

High-risk Dirty Pipe Linux bug allows an unprivileged user to overwrite data

Serious bug affects all major Linux distributions, dating back to version 5.8, and Android

clock 08 March 2022 • 3 min read
PwnKit Linux bug lets an unprivileged user gain full root privileges

Threats and Risks

PwnKit Linux bug lets an unprivileged user gain full root privileges

The 12-year-old flaw exists in the pkexec component of Polkit system utility

clock 27 January 2022 • 3 min read
Linux admins urged to patch full-disk encryption bug that allows decryption without a password

Threats and Risks

Linux admins urged to patch full-disk encryption bug that allows decryption without a password

The issue affects LUKS 2.2.0 and later

clock 19 January 2022 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Samsung data breach affects UK customers

17 November 2023 • 1 min read
02

Ransomware gang files SEC complaint over undisclosed breach

17 November 2023 • 2 min read
03

Alibaba cancels cloud split

16 November 2023 • 1 min read
04

Royal Mail budgets £10 million to improve system resilience

17 November 2023 • 2 min read
05

IT outsourcing costing Eurozone banks 'millions'

16 November 2023 • 2 min read