CVE-2021-30883

Apple releases iOS 15.3 and iPadOS 15.3 to address critical security bugs

Threats and Risks

The security holes plugged include Safari web browsing leak that enabled attackers to steal information about user's recent browsing history

clock 27 January 2022 • 3 min read
