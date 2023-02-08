CVE-2021-21974

VMware ESXi ransomware: CISA releases a rescue script

Threats and Risks

State Court of Florida among the victims of the ESXiArgs ransomware spree, which fortunately is easy to recover from

clock 08 February 2023 • 3 min read
Massive ransomware campaign targets unpatched VMware servers via old vulnerability

Threats and Risks

ESXiArgs ransomware exploits CVE-2021-21974, patched in 2021, to hack ESXi hypervisors

clock 07 February 2023 • 2 min read
