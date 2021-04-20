CVE-2020-5902
NSA details top 25 vulnerabilities to patch immediately
The NSA says Chinese state-sponsored hackers are actively exploiting these bugs in the wild
Chinese state-sponsored cyber actors are targeting bugs in F5, Citrix, Pulse and Microsoft Exchange Servers, US agencies warn
Organisations need to patch their systems immediately, they advise
Mirai botnet is targeting RCE vulnerability in F5 BIG-IP software
The bug could enable an attacker to create or delete files, intercept information and otherwise compromise the system
Hackers are targeting organisations using a vulnerability in F5 BIG-IP software
A patch addressing the bug was released last month