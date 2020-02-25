currys
Currys-PC World fined £500,000 over cyber attack that compromised 14 million people's personal information
Currys owner DSG Retail fined the maximum under the old data protection regime - would've been much more under GDPR, warns ICO
Dixons Carphone admits security breach spilling 5.9 million card details
Ever shopped in Carphone Warehouse, Currys, Dixons, or PC World? Your personal and payment details could be at risk
