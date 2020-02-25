CTO
Dawn of a new leader - the flying CIO
Why do some technology leaders spend their entire careers in permanent roles, while others hop between temporary or consultancy posts, or even launch their own business? Computing speaks to CIOs on both side of the fence to hear the pros and cons
Four ways data strategies are evolving to enable business growth
Digital transformation means removing the data silos
Consumer technology is changing the CIO role
"The needle of technology has definitely moved on to the consumer space," says Amitabh Apte of Mars, Inc.
Tesco poaches Guus Dekkers from Airbus to be its new chief technology officer
Outoing CTO Edmond Mesrobian to return to Seattle
Computing launches IT Leaders 100 rankings for 2018
The latest rankings of the top IT Leaders in the UK is here
DWP offers up to £140k for a new CTO
New CTO will have to lead architecture design, DevOps, engineering and QA
Peter Cochrane: WannaCry? I wanna understand what's going on
Peter Cochrane examines the common problem between the WannaCry outbreak, the BA breakdown and the NSA malware tools leakage - managers
Alzheimer's Society on the lookout for a CTO
£100k role for 'digital and IT champion' at Alzheimer's Society
NHS Digital hires Home Office CTO Sarah Wilkinson as its new CEO
Wilkinson held senior IT positions at Deutsche Bank, UBS, HSBC and Credit Suisse before transferring to the public sector
Former Play.com CIO Francesco de Marchis joins JacTravel as CTO
De Marchis has also been CTO at Vivastreet and defunct Lowcosttravelgroup
Most data is more secure in the cloud, says Blenheim Chalcot CTO Ridley
Cloud computing even protects data against intrusions by the cloud provider, making data more secure against all attackers
Private cloud: are its days numbered?
With more and more services available from public cloud providers it is becoming the default model, says Mark Ridley
CIOs are becoming more like COOs due to digital transformation, say IT leaders
CIOs must become more like business leaders, say CIOs at Computing's IT Leaders' Club
How has the role of the CIO changed in five years?
WinMagic's COO gets out the crystall ball for the IT department
Driving through digital and DevOps as a non-technical director
You don't need to be an expert in the tech, just in what it can do to create change, says Sharon Cooper of the BMJ
UK government is 'freaking out' about the potential of open source, says Red Hat
"Government departments are no longer pen-pushers, they're IT companies" echoes CapGemini
How CTO John Linwood is leading Wood Mackenzie's charge to 'go digital'
When Linwood joined the firm, his brief wasn't just technology, but helping the organisation to re-architect itself to 'go digital'
UK Hydrographic Office is seeking its first CTO
The MoD agency wants to make use of big data