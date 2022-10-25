While the world waits for the first commercial quantum computer, may applications are already here says EY's Piers Clinton-Tarestad
With the post-quantum cryptography landscape becoming clearer, every infrastructure decision should include considerations of quantum risk, says Post-Quantum's Andersen Cheng
Widely used connectivity suite has been beefed up to prevent 'capture now, decrypt later' attacks
Stuart Sumner speaks to Ali El Kaafarani, CEO and founder of PQShield about the threat quantum computers pose to cryptography, and security in general
When quantum computers arrive the Web as we know it will break. We talk to scientists cryptographers and entrepreneurs working to ensure this does not happen.
The last major upgrade to UK electoral law was votes for women 100 years ago, notes cryptographer David Galindo
Thales e-Security survey shows how corporate decision-making on encryption has shifted from the IT department to the boardroom, writes John Grimm
Privacy group refutes Microsoft's claims that Thai root certificates are completely safe
Tool to help coders keep encryption keys secure could also be used on legacy code to find them...