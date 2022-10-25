cryptography

Quantum's not just about computing - a look at what else is going on

Hardware

Quantum's not just about computing - a look at what else is going on

While the world waits for the first commercial quantum computer, may applications are already here says EY's Piers Clinton-Tarestad

clock 25 October 2022 • 7 min read
Post-quantum preparations: NIST has chosen, what should CISOs do now?

Security Technology

Post-quantum preparations: NIST has chosen, what should CISOs do now?

With the post-quantum cryptography landscape becoming clearer, every infrastructure decision should include considerations of quantum risk, says Post-Quantum's Andersen Cheng

clock 12 July 2022 • 5 min read
OpenSSH 9.0 upgraded to resist attacks by quantum computers

Security Technology

OpenSSH 9.0 upgraded to resist attacks by quantum computers

Widely used connectivity suite has been beefed up to prevent 'capture now, decrypt later' attacks

clock 13 April 2022 • 2 min read
Beyond the Spark #9 - Ali El Kaafarani, CEO and founder of PQShield: 'Quantum computers will break cryptography'

Security

Beyond the Spark #9 - Ali El Kaafarani, CEO and founder of PQShield: 'Quantum computers will break cryptography'

Stuart Sumner speaks to Ali El Kaafarani, CEO and founder of PQShield about the threat quantum computers pose to cryptography, and security in general

clock 23 August 2021 • 1 min read

Security Technology

Inside the race to quantum-proof our vital infrastructure

When quantum computers arrive the Web as we know it will break. We talk to scientists cryptographers and entrepreneurs working to ensure this does not happen.

clock 03 January 2020 • 17 min read

Software

'Upgrade' elections with online voting, says cryptography expert behind Switzerland's e-voting system

The last major upgrade to UK electoral law was votes for women 100 years ago, notes cryptographer David Galindo

clock 14 March 2019 • 5 min read

Security

Why encryption has become a boardroom issue

Thales e-Security survey shows how corporate decision-making on encryption has shifted from the IT department to the boardroom, writes John Grimm

clock 21 April 2017 • 4 min read

Security

Privacy International: Microsoft's auditing of certificate authorities "symbolic"

Privacy group refutes Microsoft's claims that Thai root certificates are completely safe

clock 27 January 2017 • 2 min read

DevOps

TruffleHog tool will sniff out secret keys on Github

Tool to help coders keep encryption keys secure could also be used on legacy code to find them...

clock 09 January 2017 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Russian state hackers unleash USB worm with global reach

23 November 2023 • 1 min read
02

ICO issues warning to websites over cookie consent policies

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
03

Broadcom finally completes $69bn acquisition of VMware

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
04

YouTube introduces load delays to combat ad blockers

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
05

Autumn Statement: Tax breaks and tech investment

22 November 2023 • 5 min read