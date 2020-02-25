cryptocurrency
China's APT41: State-sponsored espionage by day, hacking for personal gain by night
Members of China's APT41 threat group traced back to 2012, attacking video games companies out of hours
Facebook to launch global cryptocurrency Libra in 2020
Facebook has established a new subsidiary called Calibra to create financial services for Libra
For blockchain it's time to face up to governance and regulation
Governance of decentralised systems is an unlikely 'hot' area for researchers, technologists and lawmakers alike
'Abstractism' removed from Steam over claims it includes Monero-mining malware
Developer Okalo Union denies shipping cryptocurrency miner with resource-hogging platform game
Cryptomining replaces ransomware as most prevalent threat
Awareness of ransomware and rise in price of cryptocurrencies has caused the change, says Skybox Security
Nvidia's new cryptocurrency mining cards are expected to launch soon
Nvidia's cryptocurrency mining cards are expected to launch soon, but new Turing-based GPUs may not emerge until autumn
Online advertising network accused of serving crypto-jacking scripts on users' PCs
Advertising network uses domain generation algorithm tools to evade ad-blocking technology
Cryptocurrency exchange Poloniex snapped up by Circle
Social payments company plans to turn Poloniex into a 'robust multi-sided distributed marketplace'
Venezuela claims to have generated $735m on first day of Petro cryptocurrency
Venezuelan cryptocurrency "can take on superman", claims President Maduro
Cryptocurrency miners set to use more power than consumers in Iceland this year
Miners fleeing from China, following crackdown, to Iceland for low-cost energy
South Korea investigating claims that North Korea was behind $533m Coincheck hack
South Korea points finger of blame for Coincheck hack on North Korea
NSA's Microsoft SMB protocol exploit EternalBlue returns with WannaMine cryptocurrency-jacking malware
If you haven't patched against EternalBlue yet, you probably deserve to be crypto-jacked
South Korea pulls back on plan to ban cryptocurrency trading despite uncovering $600m in "illegal trades"
"No intention" to ban or "suppress" cryptocurrency market, says finance minister Kim Dong-yeon
Japan cracks down on hacked Coincheck cryptocurrency exchange
The Financial Services Agency has ordered security improvements after more than $500 million was stolen
Coincheck admits theft of $533m of cryptocurrency NEM - the biggest cyber theft in history
Cryptocurrency: It's all fun and games until it gets stolen
Researchers identify a new data-compromising Trojan that spies on Windows clipboard
Is someone spying on your Windows Clipboard?
Security researcher finds new Mac malware
Macs increasingly targeted by hackers
China could halt centralised trading of cryptocurrencies, says PBOC official
Chinese authorities considering even harsher crackdown on cryptocurrencies
Long Island Iced Tea abandons plan to sell shares to buy cryptocurrency mining servers
New stock offering called off, but mining hardware investment plans remain unchanged
Kodak announces blockchain-based KodakCoin - company's stock price soars
Blockchain-based product aimed at photographers causes sudden leap in Kodak's share price
