Ransomware damages expected to exceed £15 billion by end of year, report

Cybercriminals now try to use MSPs' own internal tools against them

clock 09 December 2021 • 3 min read
Poly Network hacker returns all the stolen crypto cash

'Mr. White Hat' claims it was always their intent to return the money

clock 25 August 2021 • 3 min read
Ad network accused of serving cryptocurrency mining code alongside anti-ad-blocking technology

Unnamed advertising network has been serving crypto-jacking code alongside ad-blocking, claims Qihoo 360

clock 26 February 2018 •
Rise in cryptocurrency mining is hindering search for alien life

High-end GPUs have become increasingly hard to buy, say astronomers

clock 15 February 2018 •
Cryptocurrency mining set to overtake domestic power use in Iceland as miners shift from China

Low fixed costs from geothermal energy has made Iceland a haven for cryptocurrency mining - which the country may struggle to satisfy

clock 12 February 2018 •

Cryptocurrency marketplaces hit by serious cyber attacks

Hackers are using bots and location spoofing tools to target crypto exchanges

clock 08 February 2018 •
Japanese authorities warned Coincheck about serious security flaws before thieves stole $530 million

Coincheck was aware of security flaws before cyber crooks ran away with hundreds of millions in digital cash

clock 02 February 2018 •
Facebook bans all ads promoting cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin and ICOs

Social network looks to crack down on deceptive marketing activity

clock 31 January 2018 •

Warning over Coinhive cryptocurrency mining malware exploiting Google's DoubleClick online ad network

Coinhive cryptocurrency mining malware tripled in January, warns Trend Micro

clock 29 January 2018 •
Criminals play on cryptocurrency hype with fake coin launch

'SpriteCoin' installs ransomware into victims' systems - and then installs more malware when they pay

clock 24 January 2018 •