crude oil

Wyoming proposes to stop the sale of new electric vehicles by 2035

Green

Wyoming proposes to stop the sale of new electric vehicles by 2035

The move will 'ensure the stability' of the state's oil and gas industry, senators claim, as figures show the rapid rise of EVs

clock 16 January 2023 • 3 min read
Most read
01

Samsung data breach affects UK customers

17 November 2023 • 1 min read
02

Ransomware gang files SEC complaint over undisclosed breach

17 November 2023 • 2 min read
03

Alibaba cancels cloud split

16 November 2023 • 1 min read
04

Royal Mail budgets £10 million to improve system resilience

17 November 2023 • 2 min read
05

Microsoft launches AI chips to support OpenAI and Copilot

16 November 2023 • 2 min read