Crown Prosecution Service declares 'war on disks' is almost over
The CPS has transformed the way it handles multimedia, to raise security and lower costs
Crown Prosecution Service fined £200,000 for losing unencrypted laptops holding video interviews with victims
Despite containing videos with victims of violent and sexual crimes, laptops were not encrypted, ICO investigation finds
Backbytes: Strict liability offences - they're grrrrrreat!
Charges against bus driver accused of receiving 'extreme pornography' dropped when Crown Prosecution Service admitted the video was a fake
NI Department of Health awards Axon £20m contract to implement shared services
HR and finance functions will be provided from a new central organisation
Crown Prosecution Service extends deal with Logica
IT services firm picks up a three-year extension to its CPS contract, worth £113m
Computer Misuse Act prosecution numbers falling
Only 10 people were prosecuted successfully from 19 cases brought under the Act in 2007