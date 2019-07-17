Critical Patch Update

Security Technology

Oracle releases July 2019 Critical Patch Update to address vulnerabilities across multiple products

Latest Oracle patch release addresses a mere 319 vulnerabilities across the company's enterprise software

clock 17 July 2019 • 2 min read

Cloud and Infrastructure

Don't panic! Oracle releases 237 patches fixing 153 vulnerabilities in business-critical applications

Critical flaws in Fusion Middleware, PeopleSoft and MICROS retail applications fixed in Oracle's latest Critical Patch Update

clock 17 January 2018 • 2 min read
