Crisis at Christmas

Crisis moves apps & data to the cloud to streamline annual Christmas campaign

Cloud Computing

Crisis moves apps & data to the cloud to streamline annual Christmas campaign

Simon Clark, CEO of The Aimar Foundation (and Senior Principal at Microsoft) explains how the not-for-profit organisation he has been involved with since 2006 is innovating to support the homeless.

clock 12 December 2022 • 6 min read
Most read
01

Russian state hackers unleash USB worm with global reach

23 November 2023 • 1 min read
02

ICO issues warning to websites over cookie consent policies

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
03

Broadcom finally completes $69bn acquisition of VMware

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
04

YouTube introduces load delays to combat ad blockers

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
05

Autumn Statement: Tax breaks and tech investment

22 November 2023 • 5 min read