Polymorphic Magecart skimmer capable of attacking 57 payment systems uncovered
Researchers have described it as "the most advanced payments skimmer to date", tracing it back to Ukraine
National Crime Agency says technology is resulting in an explosion of crime
The NCA names encryption, the dark web and VPNs as the biggest tech enablers of crime
HSBC deploys AI tech to track money laundering
HSBC is working with data start-up Quantexa to tackle money laundering
Sue internet giants over 'online crime', urges chief constable
Chief constable of Devon and Cornwall Police urges victims of crime to sue Facebook, Google and others over crimes facilitated via their platforms
Police and industry 'lack consistency' and must work together to improve response to cyber crime, says TechUK
Police, cyber-security industries and consumers all have a role, suggests Partners Against Crime report
2.5 million cyber crimes committed in UK in a year, says Office for National Statistics
...but figures don't paint whole picture, argue security experts
Hackers sell credit card details for as little as $5 on Dark Web
Intel Security and McAfee Labs report details the low prices of supplying 'crime-as-a-service'
32 charged over what FBI calls 'largest known computer hacking fraud scheme'
Hackers and inside traders worked together to steal over $100m
Europol takes down Italian Darknet service used to share child porn
Hidden network also used to sell cybercrime, fraud and hacking services
The real Minority Report? How cloud data is accelerating forensic investigations
Shahaf Rozanski, Director of Forensic Products at Cellebrite, outlines the growing importance of the cloud in solving crime.
Tor story: Parliamentary briefing note claims Tor may have reduced real-world crime
Online security tool Tor provides an alternative to real-world crime, argues Parliamentary note
Authorities and private firms collaborate to combat Shylock malware
Law enforcement agencies and web security firms work together to combat notorious malware
More than 30 online games fall victim to Chinese hackers
Massively multiplayer online games have been attacked by account-hijacking malware for at least four years
European Cybercrime Centre aims for January 2013 launch
Commission proposes Euro cyber-cops in crackdown on e-crime
Police website takedown rules a threat to business
Website owners have no effective safeguard against erroneous police action, warn campaigners
UK online crime map receives 380 million hits in a month
Government hails exercise in open data as a great success
Interview: Head of the PCeU, Charlie McMurdie
The cyber crime fighter discusses the recent arrest of the criminals behind the Zeus trojan, partner relationships and funding for the unit
McAfee chief executive wants to secure outer space
Dave DeWalt uses McAfee Focus 2010 to claim security is to become more integrated and connected
Norton report warns of cyber crime epidemic
65 per cent of web users have been a victim of cyber crime, report finds
Identity fraud rises and is set to continue
Incidences of fraud increase by 14 per cent with a 22 per cent rise in the number of victims
We're still a top-tier Indian service provider, claims Satyam
Satyam denies it is losing pace with its competition
Satyam no longer a top-tier Indian service provider, says analyst
Danger that the financial reporting delay could cause de-listing from stock exchange
Mobile banking threatened by malware
A new report from Ovum highlights the risks of mobile telephone banking, but says preventative measures are available
Public sector fraud to rise due to staff cuts
UK public sector budget cuts heighten fraud risks, say experts