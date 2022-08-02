Creos

BlackCat ransomware gang hits Luxembourg energy supplier Creos

Hacking

BlackCat ransomware gang hits Luxembourg energy supplier Creos

Gang is threatening to publish 150 GB of stolen data

clock 02 August 2022 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Data centres blamed for London's electricity crisis, but the problem is a bigger one

29 July 2022 • 3 min read
02

European Commission bans official coordination with UK on key data issues, report

27 July 2022 • 3 min read
03

Meta sued for secretly harvesting patient data for targeted advertising

01 August 2022 • 3 min read
04

Southern Co-op's use of facial recognition system is Orwellian, privacy group

27 July 2022 • 2 min read
05

15 minutes: the gap between CVE disclosures and first hacker scans

28 July 2022 • 2 min read