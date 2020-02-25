Credit Suisse
Thoma Bravo and KKR in the running to buy BMC Software from Bain and Golden Gate Capital
BMC's private equity owners looking to cash out after five years
Credit Suisse deploys Amazon Alexa-like robots to respond to basic compliance questions
Twenty robots deployed to reduce the number of calls to Credit Suisse's compliance centre
Converged infrastructure firm Nutanix files for $200m IPO
Public market investors may be wary as Nutanix is valued at $2bn but isn't profitable
Government's deputy CTO Magnus Falk is latest to leave GDS
Like several others, Falk leaves government without securing a new job, suggesting a degree of unhappiness with GDS direction
Former Credit Suisse CIO Nigel Faulkner becomes head of technology at T. Rowe Price
Faulkner had been CIO of Credit Suisse's investment banking division since February 2012
Top IT stories this week: CSC splits, plane hack denied, and why the CDO is an endangered species
Computing's top seven stories from the past seven days. Read all about it!
Exclusive: Credit Suisse CIO Nigel Faulkner resigns
Faulkner recently spoke to Computing about his role as CIO of the investment bank arm of Credit Suisse
'Finding data scientists with financial services experience is very unlikely' - Credit Suisse CIO
Nigel Faulkner believes it is even harder for the likes of Credit Suisse to hire data scientists
The cloud is coming: an interview with Credit Suisse co-CIO Nigel Faulkner
Credit Suisse co-CIO Nigel Faulkner tells Computing that cloud is inevitable, even in financial services