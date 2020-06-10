credit cards
Up to 20,000 ecommerce websites at risk of Magecart attacks following Volusion server compromise
The attack targeted at least 6,500 online stores - possibly as many as 20,000 - including the Sesame Street store
South African electricity utility Eskom accused of ignoring customer credit card compromise
Names, addresses, energy usage and even full credit card data exposed online by South Africa's monopoly electricity company
Dixons Carphone admits security breach spilling 5.9 million card details
Ever shopped in Carphone Warehouse, Currys, Dixons, or PC World? Your personal and payment details could be at risk