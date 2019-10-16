Cray

Hardware

Cray to build next-gen ARCHER2 UK supercomputer featuring 11,696 AMD Epyc Rome CPUs

New AMD Epyc-based supercomputer expected to become operational from 6th May 2020

clock 16 October 2019 • 2 min read

Big Data and Analytics

HPE to buy supercomputer company Cray in $1.3bn deal

Data explosion and big data analytics behind Cray deal, claims HPE

clock 17 May 2019 • 3 min read

Hardware

AMD and Cray to build world's first exascale supercomputer

Dubbed Frontier, the AMD/Cray supercomputer will offer 1.5 exaflops of processing power for Oak Ridge National Laboratory

clock 07 May 2019 • 3 min read

Hardware

US Department of Energy and Intel join race to build world's first exascale supercomputer

Aurora will be the world's first exascale supercomputer - if it is built on time

clock 19 March 2019 • 2 min read

Cloud and Infrastructure

Cray supercomputers coming to Microsoft Azure

Microsoft teams up with Cray to cater for enterprise high-performance computing demands on Azure

clock 24 October 2017 • 2 min read

Hardware

China overtakes the US in supercomputers for the first time

93-petaflop per second Sunway TaihuLight takes top spot as China outnumbers the US in supercomputers for the first time

clock 20 June 2016 • 2 min read

Appliances

How TGAC is giving plant evolution a helping hand using SGI supercomputers

TGAC has taken delivery of two new SGI machines to speed up the analysis of the wheat genome

clock 16 May 2016 • 3 min read

Cloud and Infrastructure

Cray: Big companies are turning to supercomputers to tackle their big data challenges

Supercomputer maker Cray sees growth in demand from companies trying to tackle the big data deluge

clock 29 February 2016 • 5 min read

Software

Met Office goes for CA API Management to deliver new web and mobile data services

Big data and big business increasingly go hand-in-hand for the Met Office

clock 12 February 2016 • 3 min read

Big Data and Analytics

Met Office CIO Charles Ewen: better forecasts with extremely big data and seriously super computers

Few organisations have a bigger data challenge than the Met Office, but as Charles Ewen explains, the organisation has never been better equipped to tackle it than it is now

clock 11 February 2016 • 11 min read
Most read
01

Palantir secures £330m NHS contract

22 November 2023 • 3 min read
02

Autumn Statement: Tax breaks and tech investment

22 November 2023 • 5 min read
03

ICO issues warning to websites over cookie consent policies

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
04

Russian state hackers unleash USB worm with global reach

23 November 2023 • 1 min read
05

Rhysida threatens dark web auction of British Library data

22 November 2023 • 1 min read