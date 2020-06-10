crash
Tesla in fatal 2018 crash didn't even brake, finds official report
Tesla telemetry indicates the Model X didn’t even see the concrete barrier it accelerated into, killing driver Walter Huang
Airbus knew of software problems that caused fatal A400M plane crash in May 2015
Accident investigation leak suggests that critical engine management code was accidentally wiped by engineers
RBS claims to have found and fixed payments IT glitch that affected 600,000
Payments to be applied to accounts "shortly", says IT chief Simon McNamara
Airbus A400M crash: Software fault confirmed as the cause
Airbus chief strategy officer confirms that a software bug brought down military transport plane
Software bug brought down Airbus A400M military transport plane
Airbus alerts customers to potential bug urging them to conduct 'specific checks'