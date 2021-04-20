Covid-19 vaccine
BA's vaccine passports: the legal implications
Why do we need vaccine passports?
The pitfalls and opportunities of a digital health passport
Political, social and privacy concerns stand in the way of what, on the face of it, seems like a quick and easy solution to fixing the global economy
North Korea targets Pfizer in vaccine hack
South Korean intelligence says the attack was probably meant to raise money for its poorer northern neighbour
How I almost fell for a COVID vaccine scam
The latest wave of social engineering attacks related to the pandemic are sophisticated, widespread and convincing - and I was nearly taken in
Hackers 'manipulated' stolen documents to undermine trust in coronavirus vaccines
The EMA says hackers changed some emails before releasing them online
Russia accused of trying to hack into Covid-19 vaccine research in the UK, US and Canada
APT29 group is using publicly available exploits to conduct widespread scanning and exploitation against vulnerable systems, NCSC warns