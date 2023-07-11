Court

Case study: Digitising case law and opening up the justice system

Cloud Computing

'A vital step towards greater openness and transparency'

clock 11 July 2023 • 4 min read
High Court hears Microsoft argument to dismiss £270m lawsuit

Software

The UK's High court last week heard Microsoft's plea to strike out a lawsuit one of its resellers filed last year over alleged anti-competitive practices.

clock 04 April 2022 • 3 min read
Lapsus$: Two teenagers released on bail after court appearance

Hacking

Two teenagers have been charged with a number of offences in connection with an investigation into an unnamed cybercrime gang (although it's probably Lapsus$).

clock 04 April 2022 • 2 min read
UK IT tech jailed for shutting down school network in lockdown

Hacking

Tech's "boredom" cost students coursework and families their photographs

clock 15 February 2022 • 3 min read

Public Sector

Flagship 'court of cybercrime' to be set-up in London

Lord Chancellor David Gauke to announce new court covering fraud and cybercrime tonight

clock 04 July 2018 • 2 min read

Security

Cyber crook must pay £69,000 or face another two-year prison sentence after selling hacking tool

Mudd could face an extended jail term if he fails to cough up cash.

clock 28 March 2018 • 2 min read

Privacy

Businessman takes Google to court over 'right to be forgotten' ruling

Google argues removing pages from search results would be 'rewriting history'

clock 28 February 2018 • 2 min read

Big Data and Analytics

Uber trailed in self-driving car development, admits ex-CEO Travis Kalanick

Uber's co-founder and ex-CEO hired a star engineer from Waymo in a bid to catch up

clock 07 February 2018 • 2 min read

Privacy

Employee who sold 28,000 Enterprise Rent-A-Car customers records for £5,000 fined £1,000

ICO says case highlights the need for courts to be given more options beyond issuing fines

clock 11 January 2016 • 2 min read
