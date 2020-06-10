Counter-Terrorism and Security Bill
IP Bill is 'undemocratic', says Conservative MP
Investigatory Powers Bill is being rushed through parliament in order to avoid proper debate, argues David Davis MP
David Cameron 'moronic and stupid' for attempting to ban WhatsApp, BBM, says Jimmy Wales
'You're too late, Dave - the genie's out of the bottle,' says Wikipedia founder
GCHQ: 'It is absolutely not our aim to slow down or stop the march of technology and even if it was, we wouldn't be allowed to'
GCHQ director general of cyber security Ciaran Martin uses InfoSec to defend agency's actions
Resurrected 'snoopers' charter' withdrawn - again
Peers withdraw second attempt to sneak 'snoopers' charter' into Counter-Terrorism and Security Bill
'Snoopers' charter' returns again as peers re-introduce surveillance measures into the latest terrorism bill
Yet again peers try to pass the twice-rejected Communications Data Bill by the back door
Opposition grows to 'snoopers' charter' introduced by the back door
House of Lords vote on terrorism bill today could see twice-rejected Data Communications Bill become law
EU swings behind David Cameron's encryption plan - as party grassroots voice opposition
Leaked EU document calls for government encryption controls, as demanded by Prime Minister David Cameron
'Snoopers' charter' sneaked into counter-terrorism bill
Provisions of twice-rejected Communications Data Bill added to Counter-Terrorism and Security Bill