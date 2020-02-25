council
Local authorities must re-examine how they use data
Councils are not taking full advantage of the data they collect
Growing teams prompt IT budget rise amongst London councils
Councils have budgets of millions of pounds to secure skilled IT staff
Switching to the cloud has lowered wait times, increased visibility and freed up resources at Stockport Council
The SMBC service desk gets about 5,000 tickets a month, and going online has saved time for customers and agents
Eighty per cent of councils still primarily rely on on-premise IT because of 'legacy IT hangover'
Holding on to legacy technology is holding back digital transformation in local government, claim Eduserv and Socitm
Derby City Council claims 60 per cent savings in cloud-centric 'digital facelift'
Councils spend more than £30 million on new PCs every year
But they could save money by upgrading instead
DigitalGenius' AI saves time and money at Aylesbury Vale
The AI software can help with generic queries, leaving the customer engagement team more time to focus on complex questions
Bristol SMBs gain 1Gbps 'full fibre' network access through local council and HNS
The network covers most of the city and will bring FTTP connections to local businesses
Ex-Durham County Council CIO Phil Jackman says that austerity can be liberating
Working with limited resources has forced the public sector to think about when, where and how to use them
Bath & North East Somerset Council saving almost £4m a year with Citrix VDI
Flexible working saving power and office space
Haringey to join Islington and Camden Councils' shared ICT services agreement
The three councils hope to save a total of £6m a year with shared IT services agreement
Government called on to extend GDS remit to councils
If GDS worked with local councils it could save the taxpayer millions of pounds a year, says Phil Rumens, vice chair of LocalGov Digital