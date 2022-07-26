CosmicStrand

CosmicStrand UEFI rootkit found on ASUS and Gigabyte motherboards

Threats and Risks

Malware found in the firmware images of Gigabyte or ASUS motherboards with the Intel H81 chipset

clock 26 July 2022 • 2 min read
