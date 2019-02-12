cosmic rays

Communications

Russian satellite spots mysterious 'light explosions' in Earth's atmosphere

Researchers say these 'explosions' could be a new and unknown phenomenon that can't (yet) be explained by modern physics

clock 12 February 2019 • 2 min read

Communications

NASA's Voyager 2 probe detects increase in cosmic rays as it approaches the heliosphere

Voyager 2, launched in 1977, will soon find out what the Solar System is like in, and beyond, the heliosphere

clock 08 October 2018 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Palantir secures £330m NHS contract

22 November 2023 • 3 min read
02

It's time to surface the open source submarine

22 November 2023 • 5 min read
03

Rhysida threatens dark web auction of British Library data

22 November 2023 • 1 min read
04

Capita clinches £239m civil service pensions contract

22 November 2023 • 2 min read
05

Meta disbands Responsible AI team

21 November 2023 • 1 min read