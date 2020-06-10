Copyright
US Supreme Court to hear Oracle versus Google Java APIs case
Supreme Court set to hear Oracle argue its case against Google over Java APIs
Controversial European Digital Copyright Directive comes into force
Emma Stevens, lawyer in the Technology sector at Coffin Mew, dissects the new EU directive on copyright in the digital single market
Oracle asks US Supreme Court to ignore Google appeal in Java APIs case
Oracle claims that Google's review plea contains nothing new - and should be rejected
EU Copyright Directive compromise rejected by 11 countries
Copyright Directive and accompanying regulation unlikely to be passed before May's European elections
From EMI to YouTube musicians always lose - but the EU copyright proposals may not help
The devil's in the detail of Articles 11 and 13
MEPs reject draft copyright reforms
Proposed EU copyright directive voted down by 318 votes to 278
New EU copyright rules could 'destroy the internet'
EU proposals might ban memes and link previews
Jimmy Wales, Tim Berners-Lee in warn that EU 'copyright filter' will mean 'automated surveillance'
Proposed EU copyright laws would undermine EU dot-coms, campaigners warn
Oracle's Rimini Street damages cut by $50m on appeal
Oracle to trouser 'just' $74m from Rimini Street copyright court case - not $124m
Dotcom's lawyer calls for extradition case to be dismissed after court rules New Zealand's GCSB illegally spied on Megaupload
Kim Dotcom claims the GCSB wasn't the only spy agency out to get him
Court adjourns to decide on Kim Dotcom's appeal against extradition to the US
Tweet by Megaupload founder suggests he thinks he has won his case against extradition
Mozilla lobbies EU to change copyright law to boost innovation
An online petition should do the trick...
New Zealand court rules that Kim Dotcom can be extradited
Uncle Sam prevails over Kim Dotcom, but the case will likely go all the way to New Zealand's Supreme Court
Government backs down on move to 'legalise' private copying
'Private copying exception' would require a 'compensation mechanism' (ie: tax) under EU law
Online copyright infringers face up to 10 years in jail
Government plans to increase penalty from two years to 10 years to deter copyright infringement
US government backs Oracle in Java API copyright battle with Google
US government believes that Oracle is entitled to copyright its APIs, meaning that the likes of Google will have to pay a licence fee to use them
Avoiding a nasty scrape
James Longster of law firm Travers Smith looks at the legality of screen scraping, the automated process of copying/extracting (or 'scraping') the content of somebody else's website for use on another site
VPN services violate copyright law insist large media firms
New Zealand ISPs threatened with action from Lightbox, Sky, MediaWorks
Cisco accuses rival Arista of copying its technology in patent and copyright lawsuits
Arista knowingly included Cisco patents into its products, claims Cisco, and copied its IOS software
Ten steps to profiting from your app
Claire Bennett, partner at law firm DLA Piper, explains the steps app developers need to take to protect their products, and avoid copyright infringement
Kim Dotcom extradition moves a step closer after appeal court rules police raid legal
Search warrants were "defective in some respects" - but appeals court rules them valid. Dotcom to appeal to Supreme Court
What does 'The Instagram Act' mean for online image copyright?
The government says it's much-needed legislation, but critics argue it allows wholesale theft of copyrighted material. Danny Palmer examines the implications of the The Enterprise and Regulatory Reform Act
Nokia lands Dutch injunction against HTC One
Lumia maker ups patent war with microphone technology claims
Nokia targets RIM over mobile patent abuse
BlackBerry maker can expect multiple lawsuits following arbitration panel's ruling