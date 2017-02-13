Coop Bank

Strategy

Co-operative Bank settles dispute with Capita and cans new IT system as it puts itself up for sale

Co-operative Bank scraps IT transformation plans to cut costs

clock 13 February 2017 • 2 min read

Strategy

Co-op Bank to focus on IT after running up another big loss

Troubled bank admits another IT error that caused a breach of the Consumer Credit Act

clock 11 April 2014 •

Strategy

CIO of troubled Co-operative Bank leaves after one year

Co-op Bank CIO Peter Coleman to leave after being in the role since April 2013

clock 09 April 2014 •
