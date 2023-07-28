Cookies

IT Essentials: RIP, Open Web

Revolutionary idealism has met the blunt force of capitalism

clock 28 July 2023 • 2 min read
W3C rejects Google's cookie plans for Chrome

W3C rejects Google's cookie plans for Chrome

'The proposed API appears to maintain the status quo of inappropriate surveillance on the web', says W3C's Technical Architecture Group

clock 16 January 2023 • 3 min read
Microsoft fined €60 million in France over advertising cookies

Microsoft fined €60 million in France over advertising cookies

Bing.com stored cookies on visitors' machines without their consent

clock 23 December 2022 • 2 min read
Google delays end of third-party cookies

Google delays end of third-party cookies

Company will keep baking cookies till 2024

clock 29 July 2022 • 2 min read
France fines Google, Facebook combined €210 million over cookie tracking

France fines Google, Facebook combined €210 million over cookie tracking

Both companies have three months to adapt their methods for cookies rejection

clock 07 January 2022 • 3 min read
UK will urge G7 to improve cookie consent mechanism

UK will urge G7 to improve cookie consent mechanism

Many users agree to cookies simply to get around pop-ups: the opposite of meaningful or informed consent

clock 07 September 2021 • 4 min read

Google's plan to block cookies draws US antitrust scrutiny

Google advertising rivals are concerned that Google will continue to gather user data for itself via loopholes while they would lose the data-gathering tool

clock 19 March 2021 • 3 min read

Google plans to stop selling ads based on tracked browsing history

Google says its new approach will enhance privacy, but critics say it moves essential parts of the open web into the firm's walled garden

clock 04 March 2021 • 3 min read

European Court: Websites need to obtain explicit users' consent before tracking them with cookies

Planet49 was accused of using a pre-checked consent box as an authorisation to store cookies on users' machines

clock 03 October 2019 • 2 min read

Google Captchas caught out by security researchers

Captchas surprisingly easy to crack with a bit of AI, and lackadaisical cookie and browser checks

clock 08 April 2016 • 3 min read
