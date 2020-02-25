Converged infrastructure
Agile infrastructure saved the University of Reading's storage - here's how
When the existing storage vendor went into administration, the HCI contract enabled new servers to be added in minutes
IDC: Hyperconverged system sales up almost 70 per cent in Q1
Hyperconverged systems grew more than 12 times faster than the overall converged systems market
CloudWAN combines diverse infrastructure into single virtualised service plane
NTT's CloudWAN combines public and private clouds with bare metal infrastructure.
EMC announces Native Hybrid Cloud for developers based on new VCE VxRack System
EMC offers enterprises a turnkey platform to get started with cloud DevOps
Converged infrastructure: is it worth the vendor lock-in?
The pros of easier deployment and greater scalability need to be weighed up against the potential of vendor lock-in