Meta Trusted Partner Program failing to fulfil core remit

Social Networking

Media non-profit Internews claims Meta is not acting on reports of dangerous content posted on Facebook and Instagram, including death threats and incitements to violence.

clock 08 August 2023 • 2 min read
Twitter's content moderation lead quits

Corporate

Ella Irwin assumed the role after Yoel Roth resigned in November

clock 02 June 2023 • 3 min read
EU tells Musk: 'Recruit more staff to moderate Twitter'

Compliance

Elon Musk has cut Twitter's workforce by more than 50% since October

clock 08 March 2023 • 3 min read
Twitter cuts content moderation team - again

Corporate

Including Head of Site Integrity

clock 09 January 2023 • 2 min read
Microsoft open-sources tools to create safer language models

Open Source

Microsoft has released the source code for new tools and datasets to audit AI-powered content moderation systems.

clock 24 May 2022 • 3 min read
Facebook whistleblower claims company ignores safety of non-US users

Social Networking

Frances Haugen claims Facebook disproportionately spends its safety budget in the United States, so other countries miss out

clock 03 February 2022 • 3 min read
Oversight Board asks Facebook to explain controversial whitelisting rules for VIPs

Social Networking

A report claimed last week that Facebook was allowing high-profile users to break some or all of its rules

clock 22 September 2021 • 3 min read

Leadership

Interview: Image Analyzer's artificial intelligence is saving workers from PTSD

Content moderation is stressful, and even harmful. Supporting humans with AI offers a new approach

clock 30 June 2021 • 3 min read

Strategy

Facebook receives record number of user-data demands from governments

Facebook received 128,617 user data requests from governments during the first half of 2019, according to its latest Transparency Report

clock 14 November 2019 • 2 min read
