Containers
Surviving the container revolution
Containers have helped to drive the adoption of open-source technologies, argues SolarWinds 'head geek' Patrick Hubbard
Container use has more than doubled in the past 6 months, finds survey
Study by Densify finds a rise in multi-cloud and container strategies
More than 40,000 Kubernetes and Docker containers discoverable on the internet - with many exposing personal data
One simple misconfiguration will expose enterprise apps and databases, warns Unit42
Every enterprise should use Kubernetes - here's why
Kubernetes is ground-breaking technology that will drive enterprise innovation now and in years to come
How bet365 shifted to containers with Kubernetes
James Nightingale and Alan Reed explain how bet365 shifted into containerisation with Kubernetes
DevOps at Trainline has been a 'great adventure'
Platform operations engineer Sana Essid on working with constant change
DevOps at Channel 4: staying ahead of the On-Demand curve
It's all go all the time for All 4's tech team, explains senior solutions architect Dan Jackson
Containers and security - understanding the new model for software deployment
Containers are revolutionising software deployment, but security must not be an after thought
Nvidia announces nine new supercomputing containers to its GPU cloud
Nvidia drives into GPU supercomputing with 35 containers since its launch last year
Bare metal Kubernetes at Adform: 'We like it and the developers love it'
Migrating to containers has meant 20 per cent performance improvement and happier devs, say systems engineers at the adtech firm
Red Hat confirms details of CoreOS integration with container software
Red Hat claims development will make managing large-scale Kubernetes deployments easier
Red Hat to acquire CoreOS in $250m deal
Red Hat to expand its container portfolio with acquisition
Serverless versus containers: a DevOps phoney war
Analysis: Does serverless computing really spell the end for containers?
Containers are "core to the fabric of IT" - so let's protect them
Qualys increases visibility and security of Docker container deployments
DevOps: the need for speed and the tools of choice
A summary of Computing's research into DevOps priorities and tools
Doing DevOps without monitoring and measurement? Expect to fail, warns New Relic's Abner Germanow
'If you don't measure the progress that you're making and you're not doing it in a data-driven fashion, you will fail,' says Germanow
Microsoft confirms plans for cloud-oriented 'Nano Server' in Windows Server 2016
Stripped down Windows Server containers to encourage organisations to develop cloud apps on Windows instead of Linux