Hackers can bypass verification limits on Visa cards
Researchers have described the findings as "significant" and called on banks to improve contactless payment card security
TfL licenses contactless ticketing tech for £15m
Cubic Transportation Systems will be able to use tech in other transit systems worldwide
Contactless payments laggard Sainsbury's promises to catch up 'this year'
Sainsbury's even trails The Co-operative when it comes to contactless payments
Why TfL's contactless payment's 'perfectly secure' infrastructure is propped up by Microsoft .NET and not Oracle
Computing sits down with a key player in contactless, to discuss the technology behind it, as well as - inevitably - card clash
Contactless Visa credit and debit cards open to £1m theft flaw
Flaw in contactless payment cards leaves users wide open to thefts of up to £1m
TfL adoption of contactless payments to boost transactions to over 500m a year, claims Visa
Card firm says Transport for London's new policy will be a catalyst for contactless payments
Contactless payments: are we sacrificing security for convenience?
Danny Palmer investigates whether contactless card payments could see us handing our details to cyber criminals, all for the sake of buying a coffee a little quicker
EE announces 4G data-sharing options for businesses
Mobile network also taps into contactless payments arena, as it partners with MasterCard
The evolving world of consumer data: an interview with Clive Humby
One half of the former dunnhumby team tells Computing his views on the consumer data landscape
Pret a Manger sees growing appetite for contactless payments
Sandwich chain's IT director tells Computing that contactless payments now make up 20 per cent of all transactions
All London buses to accept contactless bank card payments from today
Tube to follow next year
Bank infighting rather than iPhone 5 holding back contactless revolution says expert
Apple NFC no good without retail demand, says Mark Sutherland, Kaseya president
MasterCard and Everything Everywhere to develop digital wallet services
Five-year partnership to intensify battle for e-wallet market share
Corporate America has 'no security at all' claims authentication expert
ENCAP CEO Thomas Bostrøm Jørgensen blasts 'monstrous' losses racked up due to poor security
Play.com plans to 'compete directly' in e-wallet sector with Sony-powered chip tech
Rakuten acquisition pushes flagging online retailer into the future
Contactless payment on Tube delayed until late 2013
No 'Wave and Pay' on the Tube until the end of 2013, as TfL misses its contactless payment pledge by a year
Visa develops over-the-air NFC update for smartphones
Payment firms make it easier for networks to offer contactless payments
Visa: Year of Olympics will be watershed for contactless payments
The 2012 Olympics is expected to be a technology showcase for both contactless and NFC payments
IT in retail 3: How to cash in on contactless payment
Contactless payment technology must be integrated with a wider mobile commerce strategy if it is to deliver a healthy return on investment
Contactless payment is just the ticket for FirstGroup buses
Firm is pumping £21m into smartcard technology for all its UK bus networks
US NFC venture could see Google left out in the cold
US consortium has signed up a number of payment processors, which is likely to be the next step for the UK m-commerce venture
Contactless payment technology at McDonald's
McDonald's UK IT director Mark Fabes discusses the restaurant chain's latest technology programme
McDonald's launches contactless payment across UK
Fast food gets faster